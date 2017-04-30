Festival Examines on Discrimination in New Yorkers' Lives

Issues like immigrant rights, homelessness, economic inequality, and gun violence will be seen through the eyes of New Yorkers who face them on a daily basis at the 5th Annual Legislative Theatre Festival taking place next month from May 7th - 13th. Presented by Theatre of the Oppressed NYC, the innovative theatre festival showcases New Yorkers performing in plays based on their real-life struggles.

