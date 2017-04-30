Festival Examines on Discrimination i...

Festival Examines on Discrimination in New Yorkers' Lives

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Issues like immigrant rights, homelessness, economic inequality, and gun violence will be seen through the eyes of New Yorkers who face them on a daily basis at the 5th Annual Legislative Theatre Festival taking place next month from May 7th - 13th. Presented by Theatre of the Oppressed NYC, the innovative theatre festival showcases New Yorkers performing in plays based on their real-life struggles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 13 min Princess Hey 16,240
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 14 min Princess Hey 17,862
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 21 min silly rabbit 314,027
jets talk back (Dec '07) 25 min Guinness Drinker 13,887
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 52 min Guinness Drinker 3,746
News Baldwin man Kevin Allocco sentenced in rape ple... (Dec '08) 1 hr Bye Levittown 124
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Billy Ball 44,187
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 10 hr Paul Yanks 336,197
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 15 hr Ben 1,573
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,470 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC