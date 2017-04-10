Family remembers fatally shot NYC man...

Family remembers fatally shot NYC man as happy, selfless person

A 20-year-old man fatally shot in Brooklyn was remembered Wednesday as an energetic, happy person who wouldn't think twice about putting a friend up at his home, friends and family said. Tyler Alphonso, 20, was shot in the chest outside his home on Lott St. by Albemarle Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

