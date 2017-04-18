EXCLUSIVE: Man stabbed to death in Brooklyn just left Rikers
A man fatally knifed in the neck during a clash inside a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday had been released from Rikers Island just a day earlier, police sources said Wednesday. On Monday, a Brooklyn criminal court judge ordered that 31-year-old Jashwa Faulkner be released without bail for the April 11 robbery arrest, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|44 min
|Ben
|1,486
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|56 min
|Now_What-
|13,163
|FOX NEWS going off Air
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|3
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Iz Gotz 2 No
|44,007
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Truth is might
|313,855
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Warrior X
|2,879
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|Warrior X
|7,021
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|10 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|3,501
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC