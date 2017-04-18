EXCLUSIVE: Man stabbed to death in Br...

EXCLUSIVE: Man stabbed to death in Brooklyn just left Rikers

13 hrs ago

A man fatally knifed in the neck during a clash inside a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday had been released from Rikers Island just a day earlier, police sources said Wednesday. On Monday, a Brooklyn criminal court judge ordered that 31-year-old Jashwa Faulkner be released without bail for the April 11 robbery arrest, according to court documents.

