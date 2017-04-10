Elle King Says She 'Skipped Out' on Her Wedding, Went to an Eagles of Death Metal Show Instead
Elle King was scheduled to marry her Scottish beau in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, but according to an Instagram post shared over the weekend, the songstress was on the other side of the country -- and the only love proclaimed was her love for rock and roll. The "Ex's & Oh's" singer posted a video on Saturday night from backstage at an Eagles of Death Metal show at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|1 min
|Kato
|262
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|8 min
|NEMO
|3,472
|WTD's
|11 min
|Warrior X
|7
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|12 min
|Barbara
|43,949
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|28 min
|Warrior X
|2,870
|Long Island High School Football (Nassau-Suffolk) (Oct '16)
|31 min
|Driver7789
|35
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|42 min
|the don
|335,949
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|MISTER MISTER
|1,340
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC