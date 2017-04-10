Easter Sunday gunfire across NYC leaves one dead, five wounded
In Brooklyn, a gun-toting killer shot Kester Anthony, 23, around the corner from his home on E 96th St. and Glenwood Road in Canarsie just before 9:30 p.m., police sources said. The shooter fired, dropping Anthony to the ground, then walked up and pumped a second bullet into him, sources said.
