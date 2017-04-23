Drunk off-duty detective allegedly in...

Drunk off-duty detective allegedly involved in car crash 0:0

An intoxicated off-duty detective was involved in a car accident in Queens that left one person critically injured early Sunday, police sources said. Neville Smith, 32, who works in the 48th Precinct in the Bronx, was preparing to enter the southbound lanes of the Van Wyck Expressway when he rear-ended another car on the entrance ramp near Rockaway Blvd. around 4 a.m. The impact badly injured a 22-year-old woman in the other car, police said.

