Drunk NYPD Officer Charged With Manslaughter After Deadly Crash, DA Says

Neville Smith, 32, who serves in The Bronx's 48th Precinct , was initially charged with vehicular assault, assault, driving while intoxicated and refusing a breath test after he rear-ended a Honda Accord while speeding down the Van Wyck Expressway Sunday, police said. Charges were upgraded Wednesday, two days after the Honda's driver, Vanessa Raghubar, 22, died after the crash, which left her with internal bleeding in the brain, prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.