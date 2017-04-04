DOB investigating fatal crane accident in Staten Island
The city's Department of Buildings is investigating a crane accident that killed a construction worker on a union site in Staten Island last month. Antonio Veloso, 54, was struck and killed by a load that fell off a crane at 356 Meredith Avenue on March 10, the New York Post reported.
