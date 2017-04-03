Dispute over groping allegation preceded fatal shooting in Stapleton

The Bronx man accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old man Tuesday night in Stapleton was arguing with the victim about a groping allegation before the slaying, according to police sources. The suspect, Richard Richard, 25, and Gurley Johnson were fighting near the liquor store on Broad Street Tuesday after someone accused Johnson of groping women a week earlier, sources said.

