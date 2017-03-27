De Blasio blasts Caughman's racist st...

De Blasio blasts Caughman's racist stabbing as attack on New York

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Mayor de Blasio, speaking at the Saturday funeral of a black man murdered for the color of his skin, described the killing as an attack on all New Yorkers. Timothy Caughman "was attacked because of who he was, plain and simple," de Blasio said in a eulogy at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Queens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last post wins! (Jun '10) 28 min SweLL GirL 26,723
Joey Chiappetti 1 hr Yew Yell 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Community Disorga... 3,062
So do liberals now LIKE George W. Bush? 2 hr Jimbo 2
When should you honk your car horn? 2 hr Jimbo 5
OHIO to Pass Law to Protect Dogs from Republica... 2 hr OHIO EXPRESS DOGS 1
2016 HOTTEST YEAR EVER on EARTH ! 2 hr TRUMP No Washington 6
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 6 hr Paul Yanks 43,670
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 9 hr BGXX 1,169
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,994,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC