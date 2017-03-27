De Blasio blasts Caughman's racist stabbing as attack on New York
Mayor de Blasio, speaking at the Saturday funeral of a black man murdered for the color of his skin, described the killing as an attack on all New Yorkers. Timothy Caughman "was attacked because of who he was, plain and simple," de Blasio said in a eulogy at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Queens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Jun '10)
|28 min
|SweLL GirL
|26,723
|Joey Chiappetti
|1 hr
|Yew Yell
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Community Disorga...
|3,062
|So do liberals now LIKE George W. Bush?
|2 hr
|Jimbo
|2
|When should you honk your car horn?
|2 hr
|Jimbo
|5
|OHIO to Pass Law to Protect Dogs from Republica...
|2 hr
|OHIO EXPRESS DOGS
|1
|2016 HOTTEST YEAR EVER on EARTH !
|2 hr
|TRUMP No Washington
|6
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|43,670
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|BGXX
|1,169
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC