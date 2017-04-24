De Blasio at Rockaway ferry maiden vo...

De Blasio at Rockaway ferry maiden voyage for new service

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

NYC Ferry operated by Hornblower takes it's very first ride from Rockaway to Manhattan on Sunday. Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, boards for the boat christening and maiden ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 8 min jimi-yank 44,194
News Shift on gonorrhea drug (Apr '07) 27 min Dorian 18
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 56 min HillaryFourty6 314,031
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 58 min HillaryFourty6 3,755
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr jimi-yank 336,199
TRUMP sends Military to South Pole ! 2 hr All Gore on Globa... 8
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 4 hr Princess Hey 17,864
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 20 hr Ben 1,573
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC