Daughter of NYC cop killed in 9/11

Daughter of NYC cop killed in 9/11 attacks joins NYPD

11 hrs ago

The daughter of a New York Police Department officer killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks has been sworn in as a member of the force. Brittney Roy, of Massapequa Park on Long Island, was sworn in Thursday along with 473 other recruits during a ceremony held at the city's police academy in Queens.

