Cops seek thief who yanked gold necklace off woman, 84, in NYC
Police in Manhattan are looking for the callous crook who snatched a chain off an elderly woman's neck in Stuyvesant Town Saturday, cops said. The 84-year-old victim was walking on First Ave. near E. 15th St. when a man walked up to her and grabbed her jewelry around 1 p.m., officials said.
