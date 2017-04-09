Cops arrest driver suspected of crash...

Cops arrest driver suspected of crashing into rollerblader 0:0

Police have arrested the Brooklyn driver who fatally struck a rollerblader while arguing with a passenger Saturday night, authorities said. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver, Terrance Smith, 37, plowed into a 21-year-old man who was rollerblading in the middle of the street near the corner of Powell St. and Glenmore Ave. in Brownsville.

