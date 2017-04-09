Cops arrest driver suspected of crashing into rollerblader 0:0

Police have arrested the Brooklyn driver who fatally struck a rollerblader while arguing with a passenger Saturday night, authorities said. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver, Terrance Smith, 37, plowed into a 21-year-old man who was rollerblading in the middle of the street near the corner of Powell St. and Glenmore Ave. in Brownsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.