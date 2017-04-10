Cops aren't ruling out murder in Broo...

Cops aren't ruling out murder in Brooklyn man's fatal fall

There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Cops aren't ruling out murder in Brooklyn man's fatal fall. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

The death of a man who fell out of a Divison Ave., Brooklyn building may have been a murder - and not a suicide, as initially believed, police sources said Tuesday. A man who fell to his death out of a Brooklyn building may have been a murder victim - and not a suicide, as initially believed, police sources said Tuesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Newtonian physics

New York, NY

#1 14 hrs ago
The Earth collided with him, as much as he fell.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newton%27s_law_...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VIAGRA Shipped to ECUADORs EMBASSY Overseas ! 2 min Barbed Wire Fence... 2
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 min Ben 1,278
HOW can We SAVE the WORLD from CAPITALISM ?! 11 min Lest We Forget 10
TRUMP sends Military to South Pole ! 14 min TRUMP KNOWS ALL 4
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 18 min Goobers Glove Hand 3,379
Review: ARTLOOK GLASS COMPANY NEW YORK 20 min Mary Maggie Delaney 67
2016 HOTTEST YEAR EVER on EARTH ! 25 min TRUMP NOT TRENDIN... 7
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 34 min Dr tage 43,808
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 15 hr Mouse 335,846
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,232,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC