Contractor charged with arson in Brooklyn building torch fire
Fire marshals have arrested a contractor for arson after his reckless use of a torch during a rooftop repair set a Brooklyn building on fire, officials said Saturday. It's the second time in a week marshals have filed arson charges against a contractor using a torch during a rooftop repair, officials said.
