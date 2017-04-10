Contractor charged with arson in Broo...

Contractor charged with arson in Brooklyn building torch fire

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Fire marshals have arrested a contractor for arson after his reckless use of a torch during a rooftop repair set a Brooklyn building on fire, officials said Saturday. It's the second time in a week marshals have filed arson charges against a contractor using a torch during a rooftop repair, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women and trolley cars 3 hr Jesse 1
I'd give United Airlines Dr. Dao about $7,500 ... 4 hr Mexican American 7
Time to go? (Jun '15) 5 hr Lmao 13,158
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 5 hr Paul Yanks 335,892
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 5 hr Paul Yanks 43,922
AMERICAN JUSTICE - God Help Us All ! 6 hr Boycott Palm Beac... 5
Work At Home Business Made Easy 6 hr financewoman 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 11 hr Wall specialist 3,458
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,326,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC