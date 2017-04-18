CONCACAF sues 2 ex-officials charged ...

CONCACAF sues 2 ex-officials charged in FIFA bribery scandal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this June 2, 2011 file photo, suspended FIFA executive Jack Warner speaks during a news conference held shortly after his arrival at the airport in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. In papers filed earlier this week in federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y., the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football accuses former FIFA officials Jack Warner and Charles Blazer of making a fortune through embezzlement, allegations that mirror those in a sprawling U.S. criminal investigation that has resulted in charges against several top soccer officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 313,901
News NYC officials fire back at Trump administration... 4 hr Wildchild 1
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 5 hr jimi-yank 44,023
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 5 hr jimi-yank 336,022
Rangers talk back (Oct '07) 7 hr 75 Years No Cup 7,819
trump failing to deliver.....on everything 7 hr Guinness Drinker 7
OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10) 8 hr Guinness Drinker 20,355
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 8 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 3,535
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 13 hr Ben 1,519
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC