Christchurch's Connexionz scores New York ferry service contract
A laser-based passenger counting system for New York ferries will be part of technology supplied by Christchurch-based Connexionz. The company's integrated technology will feature on 20 ferries and associated shuttle buses linking Manhattan with waterfront neighbourhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx from next month.
