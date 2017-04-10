Christchurch's Connexionz scores New ...

Christchurch's Connexionz scores New York ferry service contract

15 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A laser-based passenger counting system for New York ferries will be part of technology supplied by Christchurch-based Connexionz. The company's integrated technology will feature on 20 ferries and associated shuttle buses linking Manhattan with waterfront neighbourhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx from next month.

