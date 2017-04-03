Career crook who killed NYPD cop Rand...

Career crook who killed NYPD cop Randolph Holder gets life

The father of an NYPD cop shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015 called the gunman "a beast" at his sentencing Monday. Tyrone Howard, 32, was sentenced in a Manhattan courtroom packed with uniformed police officers to life in prison for the murder of rookie cop Randolph Holder.

