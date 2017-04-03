Career crook arrested for two NYC apartment burglaries
Cops busted a career crook wanted for two Upper East Side apartment break-ins, then linked him to a half dozen more burglaries across Manhattan, police said. James Leon, who served two prison terms for attempted burglary and attempted robbery in the 1980s, was busted Thursday, and charged with multiple counts of burglary.
