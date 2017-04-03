Career crook arrested for two NYC apa...

Career crook arrested for two NYC apartment burglaries

Read more: New York Daily News

Cops busted a career crook wanted for two Upper East Side apartment break-ins, then linked him to a half dozen more burglaries across Manhattan, police said. James Leon, who served two prison terms for attempted burglary and attempted robbery in the 1980s, was busted Thursday, and charged with multiple counts of burglary.

