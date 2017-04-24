Bystander shot by gunman aiming for another man in Manhattan
A woman is removed in an ambulance following a shooting incident on Battery Place and Washington St. in Manhattan on Monday. A 32-year-old innocent bystander was shot in her leg by a gunman aiming for another man Monday afternoon, police said.
