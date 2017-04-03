Brooklyn youngster cuffed in 15-year-...

Brooklyn youngster cuffed in 15-year-old's fatal shooting

There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Brooklyn youngster cuffed in 15-year-old's fatal shooting.

Police arrested a teenage gunman Wednesday night for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Brooklyn, cops said. Cops arrested Zidon Clarke, 17, for shooting Rohan Levy in the back of the head near his home on E. 55th St. near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20, police said.

ha ha ha

North Chili, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
go fig
New York, NY

