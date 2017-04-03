Brooklyn youngster cuffed in 15-year-old's fatal shooting
There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Brooklyn youngster cuffed in 15-year-old's fatal shooting. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
Police arrested a teenage gunman Wednesday night for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Brooklyn, cops said. Cops arrested Zidon Clarke, 17, for shooting Rohan Levy in the back of the head near his home on E. 55th St. near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20, police said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
go fig
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|Wall specialist
|3,208
|Boycott Palm Beach County of Corruption
|4 hr
|Orwell
|3
|NYC pays $145,000 Day since Melania Won't live ...
|5 hr
|GoLive inWH
|3
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|tiffany
|1,255
|preet bharara you should go after all your i...
|5 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,737
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Into The Night
|13,133
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC