Brooklyn man wanted in murder busted smoking joint in rental car
Travis Nibbs was parked in a 2017 Chevy Malibu at Stanley Ave. and E. 108th St. when he was nabbed Thursday, police said. A Brooklyn man wanted for a murder from last summer was caught Thursday parked at a bus stop in a rental car he had no permission to drive with a lit marijuana cigarette in his hand, cops said.
