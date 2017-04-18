Brooklyn man wanted in murder busted ...

Brooklyn man wanted in murder busted smoking joint in rental car

New York Daily News

Travis Nibbs was parked in a 2017 Chevy Malibu at Stanley Ave. and E. 108th St. when he was nabbed Thursday, police said. A Brooklyn man wanted for a murder from last summer was caught Thursday parked at a bus stop in a rental car he had no permission to drive with a lit marijuana cigarette in his hand, cops said.

