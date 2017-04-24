Brooklyn gangbanger who murdered teen...

Brooklyn gangbanger who murdered teen girl gets 37 years to life

A Brooklyn gang member was sentenced to 37 years to life in prison for killing an innocent teenage girl and injuring a man during a four-month shooting spree. Clayton Gravenhise, 22, was convicted after a jury trial for the murder of 17-year-old Beverly Turner in July 13, 2014.

