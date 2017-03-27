'Brave New Workers': A Burning Desire...

'Brave New Workers': A Burning Desire To Get Medicinal Marijuana License

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

California native Malcolm Mirage's dream was to own a legal cannabis dispensary. For years, he had grown marijuana and sold it on the black market, while working a day job as a personal trainer, but in his late 20s, Mirage decided it was time to jump into the growing legal industry - before it got too crowded - and build his expertise into a sustainable, above-board business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 18 min MetsPussyCat 43,690
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 32 min Bloody Bill Anderson 3,090
News Barbara Bush (Feb '11) 57 min News Reader 9
When should you honk your car horn? 1 hr ThomasA 7
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Bring Back Arod 335,721
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 16,148
Time to go? (Jun '15) 4 hr Now_What- 13,122
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 18 hr High Pitch Eric 1,170
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC