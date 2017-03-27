'Brave New Workers': A Burning Desire To Get Medicinal Marijuana License

California native Malcolm Mirage's dream was to own a legal cannabis dispensary. For years, he had grown marijuana and sold it on the black market, while working a day job as a personal trainer, but in his late 20s, Mirage decided it was time to jump into the growing legal industry - before it got too crowded - and build his expertise into a sustainable, above-board business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.