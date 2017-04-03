Born on the bayou: NYC ferry fleet bu...

Born on the bayou: NYC ferry fleet builds for summer launch

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Shipyard workers in the two states are scrambling to finish the city's new ferry fleet in time for a launch this summer, just a little more than a year after it was first proposed. The city is making a $335 million bet that the service will attract millions of passengers traveling between Manhattan and waterfront neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx that are now a distant walk from overcrowded subways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 hr Ben 1,203
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Susanm 313,726
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr ThomasA 3,138
Just give the cops a Pepsi 3 hr Hogey 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Hogey 63,610
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr Paul Yanks 335,751
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr Paul Yanks 43,721
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for New York County was issued at April 05 at 3:29AM EDT

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC