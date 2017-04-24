Bloods Member Sentenced for Murder of Brownsville Security Guard
A Queens man will spend more than three quarters of a century in prison for fatally shooting a Brownsville security guard and that left another victim paralyzed, prosecutors said. Antonio Mahon, 22, was sentenced on Monday to 76 years-to-life in prison for the murder of 30-year-old Aaron Locklear, who was working security at Riverdale Towers at Rockaway and Livonia avenues, on Nov. 28, 2014, prosecutors said.
