Anger at GOP-abetting turncoat Democrats in New York spurs talk of primary challenges
At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... While New York is a heavily Democratic state, the GOP has run the state Senate almost nonstop for decades. Democrats actually won a nominal 32-31 majority in 2016, but the eight-member Independent Democratic Conference continues to keep the Republican leadership in power, while a ninth Democrat, Simcha Felder, outright caucuses with the GOP.
