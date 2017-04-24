Activists proclaim Trump's 'failure' ...

Activists proclaim Trump's 'failure' outside his NYC home

13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Protesters in New York City marked Donald Trump's 100th day in office by gathering in front of his Fifth Avenue home to proclaim that he's a failure as president. On Saturday, they joined a nationwide day of action called "100 Days of Failure."

