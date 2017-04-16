A closet so organized it's being exhi...

A closet so organized it's being exhibited at the Met

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

But Sara Berman's closet, with its starched and ironed clothes and linens, its stack of soft hats, its jar of buttons and its row of Easy Spirit shoes, all lined up and all in shades of white, ivory or the palest ecru, went far beyond that. Her Greenwich Village closet, which served her from 1982 until her death in 2004, became a sort of shrine to her quest for order, beauty and meaning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 25 min Bloody Bill Anderson 3,179
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 45 min jimi-yank 335,758
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 55 min 2 Dogs 1,014
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr -Glinda- 16,159
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr -Glinda- 17,797
Time to go? (Jun '15) 2 hr ThomasA 13,130
Most charities are very wasteful 2 hr ThomasA 8
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 4 hr MISTER MISTER 1,239
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 5 hr Mets Insider 43,728
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,982 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC