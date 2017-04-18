4 Arrested in Immigration Protest Out...

4 Arrested in Immigration Protest Outside Tom Cat Bakery, Police Say

Four people were arrested Friday morning for chaining themselves to a delivery truck outside a bakery in Queens, police say - part of an ongoing protest after immigrant workers at the company were told they'd be fired if they could not produce legal working papers. Police say two men and two women chained themselves to a box truck around 4:30 a.m. during the protest outside Tom Cat Bakery , an artisan bread company located at 43-05 10th St. in Long Island City.

