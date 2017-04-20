2017 River To River Festival Set for New York City This June

Lower Manhattan Cultural Council presents the 16th annual River To River Festival, Downtown New York City's completely free summer arts festival, June 14-25. The 2017 edition presents an array of performances and events exploring and celebrating diversity in all its forms-often blurring the lines between genres including dance, music, theater and the visual arts-over the course of 100+ performances and events spanning 17 projects at 31 unique sites across Lower Manhattan and Governors Island.

