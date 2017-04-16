16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Inside Queens High School, Police Say
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed following a verbal spat inside John Bowne High School Tuesday morning, police said. The boy was knifed on the left side of his body inside a first floor hallway outside a dean's office at the school on Main Street near Reeves Avenue around 10:45 a.m., police and fire officials said.
