13 arrested in pill-mill bust involving Brooklyn medical clinics

The Drug Enforcement Agency arrested doctors, nurses and a former state Assemblyman in connection with a pill-mill takedown that involved Brooklyn medical clinics. Prosecutors say three Brooklyn clinics placed 6.3 million narcotic pills onto the black market and billed $16 million in fraudulent reimbursement from Medicaid and Medicare.

