11 billion-dollar mega-projects that ...

11 billion-dollar mega-projects that will transform New York...

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Manhattan's most recent transportation upgrade came in the form of the glistening, $4.5 billion Second Avenue subway line , which opened on January 1. On the other side of the island, Hudson Yards - the most expensive real estate development in American history - is under construction. And on an island in the East River, Cornell University is building a glassy tech campus with classrooms, a hotel, restaurants, and shops for future graduate students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 14 min Pinoy96 3,193
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 22 min Dr gutsy 43,740
We VS We (Nov '09) 25 min Sour Shoes 2,437
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 47 min Ben 1,250
Most charities are very wasteful 2 hr HillaryFourty6 11
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 4 hr the don 6,458
Time to go? (Jun '15) 4 hr friend of chow mein 13,131
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for New York County was issued at April 06 at 3:36PM EDT

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,339 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC