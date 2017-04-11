11 billion-dollar mega-projects that will transform New York...
Manhattan's most recent transportation upgrade came in the form of the glistening, $4.5 billion Second Avenue subway line , which opened on January 1. On the other side of the island, Hudson Yards - the most expensive real estate development in American history - is under construction. And on an island in the East River, Cornell University is building a glassy tech campus with classrooms, a hotel, restaurants, and shops for future graduate students.
