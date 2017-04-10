10 Things to Know for Monday

10 Things to Know for Monday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte before addressing his supporters at his election day headquarters in Paris, Sunday April 23, 2017. Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen advanced Sunday to a runoff in France's presidential election, remaking the country's political system and setting up a showdown over its participation in the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 22 min Doctor Wu 44,037
Trump, Pence allies rake in millions as new Was... 29 min Screwed Taxpayer 3
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 53 min Waikiki murders 3,559
Trump and Russia 1 hr OLIGARCHY RULES A... 3
Trump best president ever 1 hr HILLARY a SAINT 2
Rangers talk back (Oct '07) 3 hr jimi-yank 7,826
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 8 hr winner 16,203
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr Susanm 313,923
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 17 hr Ben 1,540
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,523,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC