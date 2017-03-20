You can help design New York City's next 'I voted' sticker
The New York City Campaign Finance Board is asking New Yorkers to submit designs for a new "I voted" sticker to be distributed at the polls in November. Last year's red, white and blue design, featuring an image of the Statue of Liberty, was designed by a 10-year-old Manhattan girl and her 12-year-old brother.
