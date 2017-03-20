You can help design New York City's n...

You can help design New York City's next 'I voted' sticker

The New York City Campaign Finance Board is asking New Yorkers to submit designs for a new "I voted" sticker to be distributed at the polls in November. Last year's red, white and blue design, featuring an image of the Statue of Liberty, was designed by a 10-year-old Manhattan girl and her 12-year-old brother.

