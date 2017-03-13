Woman reunited with pet dog who disap...

Woman reunited with pet dog who disappeared 6 months ago

This Friday, March 3, 2017, photo provided by Tanya D. Flowers shows Flowers hugging her Maltese dog Paris after she was reunited with her dog at her apartment in Jersey City, N.J. An animal shelter in Staten Island, N.Y., ca... JERSEY CITY, N.J. - A New Jersey woman has been reunited with her beloved pet dog that skipped out of her apartment six months ago. Tanya Flowers told The Jersey Journal that she spent days handing out hundreds of fliers and contacting animal shelters after her year-old Maltese named Paris vanished last September.

