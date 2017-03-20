Woman, 30, stabbed in head with scissors outside Queens pool hall
A Queens woman was stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors during an early morning brawl Monday outside a pool hall, sources said. The 30-year-old woman got into the scrap on the sidewalk outside the M2 Billiards Lounge on Lefferts Blvd. near Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill at about 2:20 a.m. A 28-year-old male friend of hers screamed, "Hey, she's a girl, leave her alone."
