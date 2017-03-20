Woman, 30, stabbed in head with sciss...

Woman, 30, stabbed in head with scissors outside Queens pool hall

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A Queens woman was stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors during an early morning brawl Monday outside a pool hall, sources said. The 30-year-old woman got into the scrap on the sidewalk outside the M2 Billiards Lounge on Lefferts Blvd. near Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill at about 2:20 a.m. A 28-year-old male friend of hers screamed, "Hey, she's a girl, leave her alone."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 54 min Truth is might 313,603
TRAMP - Obamarama Tapped My Bathroom Cameras ! 2 hr PBS a THREAT 2 TRUMP 3
TRUMP the GRUMP to DEFUND PBS over SEASAME STRE... 2 hr PBS a THREAT 2 TRUMP 1
MAKE TRUMP DISCLOSE His WEALTH and ASSETS ! 2 hr Huge Hefner - Winner 41
hairy or shaved ? 3 hr IVANTA BOGO MOMENT 5
trump-russian hack could lead to conviction for... 3 hr Donald J Tramp 4
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 hr Moishe Kiesterbal... 2,820
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr Ben 954
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,701,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC