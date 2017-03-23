Will NYC invite the 'Fearless Girl' to stay on Wall Street?
In this March 22, 2017 photo, the Charging Bull and Fearless Girl statues are sit on Lower Broadway in New York. Since 1989 the bronze bull has stood in New York City's financial district as an image of the might and hard-charging spirit of Wall Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|56 min
|hello
|161
|last post wins! (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Alex Nicole
|26,716
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,657
|4 Levittown brothers accused in $70-million coi... (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|John
|428
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,943
|HOW is that Wall going - Stumpy ? Ha Ha a Ha !
|3 hr
|SirLiesAlot
|4
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|43,488
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Mike Litoris
|1,088
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC