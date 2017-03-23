Will Kushner's Israel Investments Impact Peace Negotiations?
Jared Kushner's family has financial investments in Israel that could prevent him from being an honest broker in the Israeli-Palestinian impasse, ethics experts say. According to the Associated Press , Kushner's family real estate company, Kushner Companies, has a shared investment in a New Jersey apartment building with a major Israeli financial group, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. In addition to the New Jersey apartment building, Harel partnered with Kushner Companies on a deal to provide a $50 million loan for a real estate project in Brooklyn, a 73-story residential building that would be the borough's tallest.
