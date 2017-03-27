'White China' Fentanyl-Smuggling Ring Busted in Brooklyn, DA Says
More than 30 people were busted for smuggling a new potent form of heroin , dubbed "White China," from Asia into New York for the last 10 months, officials said Wednesday. Nigel Maloney, 49, of Phoenix, Arizona, mailed more than $600,000 worth of cocaine and furanyl fentanyl - which can be 50 times stronger than heroin - to Warren Appolon, who sold it out from his home in Jamaica, Queens to Brooklyn distributor Jerome Horton, 47, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney's office .
