Where Trump won in NYC, residents allay immigrants' fears
They get together to make dinners. They teach one another English and Spanish. They exchange phone numbers for a day they hope will never come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|21 min
|jimi-yank
|43,170
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|33 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,691
|Protecting Trump Tower cost NY City $24 million...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|116
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|2 hr
|jimi-yank
|6,383
|I don't respect you
|2 hr
|Fellow American
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|Great Job FUAC!
|2 hr
|Wall specialist
|2
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|8 hr
|Bill Andersons Ne...
|2,567
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC