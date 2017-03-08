We tried a restaurant where a 7-course dinner made from food...
For $21 per person, you get anywhere from five to eight surprise courses, including items like mushroom pesto flatbread pizza and seafood stew. The goal of the Sunday service is to reduce the restaurant's food waste, according to owner Homer Murray .
