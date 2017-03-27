Watch Sampha's New Short Film Process...

Watch Sampha's New Short Film Process, By the Director of Lemonade

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Spin

Sampha has released a short film called Process to compliment his February album of the same name. Directed by Kahlil Joseph-the mastermind behind BeyoncA© 's Lemonade , The Arcade Fire 's The Reflektor Tapes , and music videos for FKA twigs and Flying Lotus-the 38-minute, time-warping short combines footage of Sampha performing with other surreal narrative material to create a tribute to Sampha's late mother The film is streaming via Apple Music and downloadable through iTunes , but it's also screening as an installation at interior and exterior locations in Brooklyn and London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 16 min Buddy from Whites... 43,612
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 49 min NEMO the Brilliant 3,036
Countdown to Impeachment 1 hr doomednewt 28
HOW is that Wall going - Stumpy ? Ha Ha a Ha ! 1 hr Hingle McCringleb... 7
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,710
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr trumpitout 13,119
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 2 hr Idk 162
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 10 hr Ben 1,164
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC