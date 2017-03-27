Watch Sampha's New Short Film Process, By the Director of Lemonade
Sampha has released a short film called Process to compliment his February album of the same name. Directed by Kahlil Joseph-the mastermind behind BeyoncA© 's Lemonade , The Arcade Fire 's The Reflektor Tapes , and music videos for FKA twigs and Flying Lotus-the 38-minute, time-warping short combines footage of Sampha performing with other surreal narrative material to create a tribute to Sampha's late mother The film is streaming via Apple Music and downloadable through iTunes , but it's also screening as an installation at interior and exterior locations in Brooklyn and London.
