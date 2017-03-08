Vinny Guadagnino: No more a oeJersey Shore,a now and a oeEating Americaa with his Ma
Vinny Guadagnino - better known to some as "Vinny from Jersey Shore " - recently hit the road with his mom, Paola, to expand her culinary horizons in the Cooking Channel show Vinny and Ma Eat America . The family matriarch immigrated from Sicily to Staten Island, New York, and never left, Vinny tells ABC Radio.
