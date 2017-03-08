Vinny Guadagnino: No more a oeJersey ...

Vinny Guadagnino: No more a oeJersey Shore,a now and a oeEating Americaa with his Ma

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

Vinny Guadagnino - better known to some as "Vinny from Jersey Shore " - recently hit the road with his mom, Paola, to expand her culinary horizons in the Cooking Channel show Vinny and Ma Eat America . The family matriarch immigrated from Sicily to Staten Island, New York, and never left, Vinny tells ABC Radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 10 min NEMO 2,651
News Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York Up 94% Ove... 26 min Frogface Kate 8
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 48 min Carlos 43,232
Rangers talk back (Oct '07) 1 hr Bumdqvist Blows A... 7,780
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,437
trump lies about unemployment rate 2 hr NORTH to CANADA 7
Gas fifty cents to a dollar 8 hr Wall specialist 2
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 20 hr Tank2390 682
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC