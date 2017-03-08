Vicious Manhattan assault on man, 24, appears to be random

The victim of a shocking Lower East Side caught-on-camera beatdown claims he has no idea why he was targeted - and may have been the victim of a random attack, police sources said Saturday. Two men jumped William Franco, 24, on Orchard St. near Stanton St. about 3 a.m. Friday, chasing him about half a block, surveillance video released by cops shows.

