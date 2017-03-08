Vicious Manhattan assault on man, 24, appears to be random
The victim of a shocking Lower East Side caught-on-camera beatdown claims he has no idea why he was targeted - and may have been the victim of a random attack, police sources said Saturday. Two men jumped William Franco, 24, on Orchard St. near Stanton St. about 3 a.m. Friday, chasing him about half a block, surveillance video released by cops shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|14 min
|jimi-yank
|335,501
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|30 min
|jimi-yank
|43,259
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|52 min
|-Lucky-
|17,730
|Two 10-year-old boys shot dead by cops were wak...
|1 hr
|Plotts
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|313,452
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,660
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|2,379
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Tank2390
|682
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC