Vicious Manhattan assault on man, 24,...

Vicious Manhattan assault on man, 24, appears to be random

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The victim of a shocking Lower East Side caught-on-camera beatdown claims he has no idea why he was targeted - and may have been the victim of a random attack, police sources said Saturday. Two men jumped William Franco, 24, on Orchard St. near Stanton St. about 3 a.m. Friday, chasing him about half a block, surveillance video released by cops shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 14 min jimi-yank 335,501
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 30 min jimi-yank 43,259
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 52 min -Lucky- 17,730
News Two 10-year-old boys shot dead by cops were wak... 1 hr Plotts 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Faith Michigan 313,452
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 2,660
We VS We (Nov '09) 1 hr 2 Dogs 2,379
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Fri Tank2390 682
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Watch for New York County was issued at March 12 at 3:39AM EDT

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,882 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC