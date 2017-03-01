Vandalism Ruled Out In Fallen Headstones At Brooklyn Jewish Cemetery
Fallen tombstones at a Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn were felled years ago - and not toppled by anti-Semitic vandals, police and cemetery officials said. "It was old damage, years if not decades," old, an NYPD spokesman told DNAinfo .
