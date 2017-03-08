UWS school cuts ties with group that ...

UWS school cuts ties with group that hired alleged sex assaulter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The IDEAL School of Manhattan, located on W. 91st St., cut ties with an outside after-school program after disturbing accusations surfaced that a basketball instructor sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl. A private school on the Upper West Side cut ties with an outside after-school program after disturbing accusations surfaced that a basketball instructor sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Paul Yanks 335,516
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Chief scientist 63,492
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 hr NEMO 2,674
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 hr Paul Yanks 43,273
We VS We (Nov '09) 4 hr Black Zilla 2,381
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 4 hr rainmaker2016 17,734
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 6 hr Larry 685
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Watch for New York County was issued at March 12 at 4:12PM EDT

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,762 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC