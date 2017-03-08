UWS school cuts ties with group that hired alleged sex assaulter

The IDEAL School of Manhattan, located on W. 91st St., cut ties with an outside after-school program after disturbing accusations surfaced that a basketball instructor sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl. A private school on the Upper West Side cut ties with an outside after-school program after disturbing accusations surfaced that a basketball instructor sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.