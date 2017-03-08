UWS school cuts ties with group that hired alleged sex assaulter
The IDEAL School of Manhattan, located on W. 91st St., cut ties with an outside after-school program after disturbing accusations surfaced that a basketball instructor sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl. A private school on the Upper West Side cut ties with an outside after-school program after disturbing accusations surfaced that a basketball instructor sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,516
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Chief scientist
|63,492
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 hr
|NEMO
|2,674
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|43,273
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Black Zilla
|2,381
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|rainmaker2016
|17,734
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Larry
|685
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC