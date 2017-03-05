Uber driver helps deliver a baby while stuck in traffic 0:0
Saki Tsaki, 23, told The Post that he picked up the expectant mom and her small daughter in Astoria, Queens, after they requested a ride to Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn. "I kept telling her, 'take deep breaths in.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|15 min
|NYStateOfMind
|335,466
|New York City Rhythm
|51 min
|BMF
|1
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|53 min
|Fishstick Fanatic
|13,826
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|JimiYank
|43,075
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|BOOM
|63,460
|Countdown to Impeachment
|2 hr
|doomednewt
|20
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|NEMO
|2,535
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC